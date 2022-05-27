A Denham Springs man who authorities say illegally trapped and harvested alligators for months was recently arrested on more than 400 related wildlife violations, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said.
According to a press release from LDWF, agents began investigating David Cavaretta in April after they received tips that he was trapping and harvesting "nuisance animals" on behalf of an unnamed chemical plant in Iberville Parish, but doing so without the proper nuisance animal permits or licenses.
After investigating, authorities determined Cavaretta, who is 59, had been operating as a nuisance control operator for the chemical company for several months without having any of the necessary permits, the press release said.
LDWF agents obtained an arrest warrant for Cavaretta for "over 400 counts of violations pertaining to his illegal operations," the release said. The agents also obtained a warrant to search Cavaretta's residence, cell phone and taxidermy shop.
On May 16, they executed the warrants and booked him into the Iberville Parish Jail. Cavaretta was cited for taking alligators from other than approved areas, taking non-game quadrupeds during a closed trapping season, possession of fur bearing animals without a license as well as violating commercial rules and regulations.
LDWF spokesman Adam Einck said Cavaretta was previously arrested and convicted in 2016 for "various alligator and hunting violations." He was also cited for wildlife violations in 2013, but Einck said he did not know the specifics of those citations.
In a 2014 article for The Advocate, Cavaretta, who owns Bayou Taxidermy and Hunting, Inc. in Denham Springs, identified himself as a "30-year-plus professional taxidermist and big-game guide" whose work can be found in "trophy rooms and museums around the world."
Einck said the investigation into Cavaretta's activities is ongoing.
Taking alligators from non-approved areas and taking non-game quadrupeds during a closed season can result in fines up to $950 and 120 days in jail for each offense, the department said. Possession of fur-bearing animals without a license can lead to fines of up to $500 and 90 days in jail.