Two were killed and two were hospitalized in three different shootings Saturday in Baton Rouge, police and emergency officials said.
At around 3:47 p.m., Malik Cox was shot and killed at 1342 N. 38th Street, Baton Rouge Police said. They believe he got into a "verbal altercation" with someone who then shot him multiple times and fled.
Then, around 4:17 p.m., Demon Sanders, 33, was shot and killed at 376 North Foster Drive, BRPD said. A seven-year-old was also brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Detectives believe Sanders was followed by a group of males after he was involved in the previous shooting on North 38th Street.
Meanwhile, at 3332 Sherwood Forest, one person was hospitalized with a gunshot wound, EMS said. There was no information linking that shooting to the previous two Saturday.