Some people calling 911 in East Baton Rouge Parish are having their calls dropped or interrupted, parish officials said in a news release.
Anyone who calls 911 and has their call dropped should immediately call back, the release said. A dropped call won't interrupt an emergency response; first responders will continue any response in progress and will be expecting a callback.
AT&T is working to replace equipment to restore full service, the release said.
"AT&T has assured the Communications District that AT&T understands the seriousness of this problem and has mobilized its resources to resolve it quickly," it said.