A Baton Rouge man was arrested on 19 counts of felony dogfighting after Baton Rouge Police and Animal Control and Rescue Center officers discovered emaciated, injured dogs and dogfighting equipment in his home.
Kevin James Valentine, 55, of 10154 Bowman Ave., was arrested after officers discovered 19 dogs in poor condition and a treadmill, bottles of peroxide, wound care supplies and supplements, equipment typically utilized in dogfightin, police said.
Animal Control recovered the 19 dogs, including eight males, eight females, two female puppies and one male puppy Friday. Nine dogs had visible bite marks on their bodies, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Valentine told officers eight of the animals belonged to him, while the others belonged to his wife.