Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Sunday and noon Tuesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Enyer Feliz, 24, 4309 Scovel Ave., Pascagoula, Mississippi, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage, general speed law and driver's license required.
- Stephanie Gettys, 50, 18827 Saint Clare Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, text messaging prohibited, simple obstruction of a highway, possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle, failure to yield, reckless operation, flight from an officer and simple escape.
- John Lotshaw, 29, 7615 Magnolia Beach Road, Denham Springs, second-offense DWI and reckless operation.