Shots were fired outside of the Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds Saturday night, forcing the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival to close for the night, Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's office said.
The Sheriff's office is still investigating the cause of the shooting, but upon their initial investigation, they determined the shooting occurred off of the festival grounds.
The three day festival, which kicked off Friday afternoon, returned for the first time since 2019, as the last two festivals were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Organizers expected between 300,000 to 500,000 people will attend the event this weekend to celebrate the festival's 50th year anniversary.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
The investigation has now been turned over to the Ponchatoula Police Department, and anyone with information is asked to contact them directly.