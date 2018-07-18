A Baton Rouge man was arrested after he held a man and woman hostage inside a Cedarcrest Avenue apartment Tuesday and killed the woman's dog, according to a Baton Rouge police report.
Daniel Phelps Hobdy, 34, argued with a man in the apartment around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to the report. When the man and a woman tried to leave the room, police said, Hobdy blocked the door and held a knife in his hand.
After about 45 minutes, Hobdy lunged at the woman in an effort to grab her dog, a 13-year-old Shih Tzu, police said. Hobdy then cut the woman on the finger during an ensuing fight.
Police said Hobdy retrieved the dog and cut its throat, killing the pet.
Hobdy let the pair leave after the male victim let Hobdy use his cell phone, which Hobdy refused to give back, police said. They took the dead dog to another residence in Prairieville.
Hobdy, of 3484 Cedarcrest Ave., apartment 204, was booked in Parish Prison on false imprisonment/offender armed with dangerous weapon, aggravated cruelty to animals, aggravated second-degree battery and theft.
It is unclear if the incident happened inside Hobdy's apartment or at another apartment on Cedarcrest Avenue because the incident location is redacted from the police report.