An Iberville Parish Sheriff's deputy has been arrested after he allegedly filmed a woman performing a sex act on a 1-year-old boy.
St. Gabriel Police Department officers arrested Shaderick Jones on Friday night, according to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi.
The woman allegedly involved, Iyeshasa Todd, was booked Saturday, according to jail records.
Both were booked on sex crime counts, and Jones on an additional count of malfeasance in office, though he is not accused of having been involved while on duty.
Stassi said a third party unrelated to the alleged incident showed St. Gabriel police the footage Friday. It's believed to have occurred early Thursday.
"This is sick, and law enforcement should be held to a higher standard," he said. "The deputy who worked for me damn sure will be held to that higher standard."
Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office records show Jones has worked in uniform patrol since 2015, and Stassi said Jones was an officer with White Castle Police Department before that.
Jones was not on duty during the incident, nor when he was arrested Friday night, but GPS tracking on Jones' patrol vehicle showed him at the home at the time of the incident.
Stassi said a search warrant was issued Friday night, and deputies searched through Jones' West Baton Rouge Parish home to confiscate electronics like phones and computers. It's unknown yet if there is evidence to warrant any further counts.
Stassi said Jones was immediately terminated from the Sheriff's Office.