A Livingston man has been sentenced to six years in federal prison following his child pornography conviction.
Colt Gibson, 35, who entered a plea agreement, used file-sharing software to download a child pornography video from the internet; a subsequent forensic examination of Gibson's computer and other electronic devices showed he had downloaded at least 300 additional child pornography videos, U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin, with the Middle District in Baton Rouge, said Thursday in a statement.
Gibson was sentenced to serve 73 months in federal prison and will serve a five-year term of supervised release following his prison term, Fremin said.