Authorities arrested 12 people in what the Pointe Coupee sheriff's office and Louisiana State Police described as the largest drug bust in the parish's history.
During a joint press conference Friday morning, representatives from both agencies said the bust comes after a seven-month-long investigation into frequent drug activity throughout the Pointe Coupee area.
"These are mid-level city type of drugs," said Louisiana State Police Superintendent Lamar Davis. "When we see a little small city like New Roads with these (numbers), we've got a problem."
In total, law enforcement confiscated 18.6 pounds of heroin, 1.2 pounds of cocaine, 1.2 pounds of methamphetamines, 4.4 pounds of marijuana, 25 grams of prescription pills and 1.4 pounds of synthetic marijuana.
Authorities also recovered two automatic handguns and an AR-15-style rifle.
The drugs seized were enough to "devastate a community," Davis said.
Overdose deaths and drug-related medical emergencies have increased substantially in the parish over the last several years.
Pointe Coupee coroner Donald Doucet said that in 2019 his office handled four drug-related deaths. In both 2020 and 2021, that number increased to seven.
So far this year, six people in Pointe Coupee Parish have died from overdoses, Doucet said.
He noted that emergency room encounters for people with drugs in their system have also increased, going from 26 in 2019 to 63 so far this year.
"These are not situations that require a short period of time to stabilize. Sometimes they're in the hospital for days," Doucet said. "So you can see the impact of how this is affecting our healthcare system, not to mention the actual individuals involved."
Davis added that the majority of those arrested in the bust were under the age of 40.
"You have a lot of young people involved in distribution," he said. "But more importantly, you have a lot of young people dying and being affected adversely by these narcotics."
Citing the the ongoing investigation, Davis declined to give many details about the circumstances surrounding the bust but said he expects additional arrests to come.
Charges for those already in custody include possession with the intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, possession of stolen property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Prosecution will be handled by 18th JDC District Attorney Tony Clayton.