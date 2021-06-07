A crash on Interstate 10 near Grosse Tete on SUnday evening left several horses dead and multiple people injured, according to Louisiana State Police.
The crash happened on I-10 East at mile marker 148. Five vehicles were involved in the crash, including one vehicle that was pulling a trailer carrying horses, according to LSP spokesperson Trooper Taylor Scrantz.
Several horses inside the trailer were killed and multiple people were hurt in the crash with injuries ranging from minor to moderate. There was no official word on how many horses were killed or many people were injured.
The crash closed I-10 eastbound at mile marker 148, causing congestion up to 3 miles. The interstate was reopened after 4 ½ hours, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation.
No additional information about the crash was immediately available.