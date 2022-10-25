The former head of the board that regulates private security companies in Louisiana misused taxpayer money for a trip to South Africa and a hotel stay in New Orleans, the state's public corruption watchdog says.
The state board of ethics issued charges earlier this month against Fabian Blanche III, who was removed from his position as executive secretary for the the State Board of Private Security Examiners in Sept. 2021. The board found that he had received travel reimbursements that he "was not duly entitled to" in order to cover the $2,563.50 cost of airfare when his wife joined him on a work-related trip to South Africa in 2019.
The board also found that Blache improperly received reimbursement for $810.58 for a 2021 stay at a New Orleans hotel.
A document explaining the charges said he took the New Orleans trip even though the security examiners board had put a hold on travel for two years because it was under scrutiny from the Office of State Travel, which said the board was not complying with state purchasing and travel policies. In particular, the report cited the board's failure to use the state's designated travel agency.
The ethics board says Blache "did not return the funds paid to him for his and his guest's lodging expenses for the trip."
In addition, the board found that Blache improperly cashed out his leave during the COVID pandemic, to the tune of $4,482.12 — even though he "was not eligible to receive any annual leave disbursements until his separation from service."
"No meeting minutes show that LSBPSE discussed or took any action on Mr. Blache's annual leave cash-out," the 9-page ruling said.
This is a developing story that will be updated.