The Baton Rouge police officer assigned to represent the department's union at the Capitol this past legislative session has requested that a minor reprimand over his job performance be invalidated — the latest source of tension between the agency's union and its top brass.
Department leaders have expressed their own plans to oppose the officer's request, arguing the reprimand doesn't count as discipline and therefore can't be appealed.
Cpl. Christopher Rudy asked the Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board to consider expunging from his personnel file the records that document department leaders' dissatisfaction with his role at the legislature, according to his petition of appeal. A form called a 'conference worksheet' claims Rudy's performance was lacking in two areas: He did not complete weekly progress reports during the recent legislative session and did not attend a meeting with the chief about a proposed bill to change the department's promotional practices.
Many union members opposed the bill in question, but it nonetheless passed the legislature and has since been signed into law, giving the chief slightly more discretion in choosing which officers ascend the ranks instead of relying almost exclusively on seniority.
Rudy denies the allegations against him in his petition and calls the conference worksheet an "excessive" disciplinary action.
He submitted his petition to the civil service board, which oversees the discipline process for Baton Rouge police and firefighters, and the board voted at its meeting Thursday morning to accept Rudy's petition and grant him an appeal hearing. But Ross Dooley, an attorney for the police department, said he plans to file a motion for summary disposition arguing the matter should be dismissed because it's not appealable.
Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said the department doesn't view the worksheet as a disciplinary action but a remedial step for addressing smaller issues: "It's more of a conversation." But he said it can go into an officer's personnel jacket, which could impact promotions or other administrative changes. He also noted that he's unaware of another instance where such an action had ever been appealed.
Rudy's appeal request marks the most recent example of growing tension between Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul and leaders of the Baton Rouge Union of Police. Soon after Paul took office in early 2018, he fired the officer who had fatally shot Alton Sterling in July 2016 — a police shooting that then sparked nationwide protests. The decision drew quick criticism from union leaders who issued a statement of support for officer Blane Salamoni after he'd been fired. While Salamoni's actions were not deemed criminal, many law enforcement experts have said they didn't align with police best practices.
Paul's administration later placed the union's president, Sgt. C. Bryan Taylor, under internal investigation for his actions the night of Sterling's death. Any discipline to come from that case, if issued, has not been made public. Taylor described the investigation as political payback for the union's criticism of Salamoni's termination as tensions climbed between the two entities.
They're now working toward a new union contract, which has been on hold for months as the city works to establish an appropriate pay structure for its police officers.
Questions about Rudy's standing within the department arose when he didn't attend the May 8 House committee hearing where the promotions bill was first introduced. A former union representative spoke on behalf of the group instead, expressing his concern with the bill. Rudy had been pulled from his post the day prior after missing the meeting with Paul about the bill, according to union leaders.
That decision meant the union lost their official representative at the legislature. It doesn't appear that Rudy ever returned to that role and it's unclear whether another officer was later appointed to replace him for the remainder of the session. The union contract allows one officer to be assigned to the legislature as long as it doesn't cause a hardship to the department.
On May 29, Rudy was called to the conference to discuss his "undesirable behavior" and "violation of policy (or) procedures" with Deputy Chief Jonny Dunnam, the records say.
Rudy responded to the concerns about missing the meeting, as well as failing to turn in the first three weekly reports about the legislature, according to the records. He explained that he thought weekly phone calls with updates from the legislature were sufficient, but that he immediately turned in the written weekly reports after Dunnam inquired about they the first three weeks of reports were not available. He also said that he missed the meeting about the bill because he thought it was a follow-up meeting about union contract negotiations, which Taylor had told him he didn't need to attend.
Rudy has been with the department for 13 years. Calls to his attorney, Kyle Kershaw, were not answered Wednesday.
The next step in the appeal process is for the civil service board to schedule a hearing once it has received the police department's motion for summary disposition. That hearing would allow the board to consider whether Rudy can go forward with his appeal. If the board decides the appeal is valid, another hearing would be scheduled for board members to consider arguments from both sides and determine whether to expunge the reprimand from Rudy's record.