Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Tuesday and noon Wednesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Louis Bernard, 41, 640 Hatchell Lane, Denham Springs, first-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle and no driver's license.
- Link Jacques, 27, 4544 Alvin Dark Drive, Baton Rouge, fourth-offense DWI and obstruction of public passage.
- John Kent, 74, 4303 French Village Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and violation of required method of turning at intersections.
- Sage Zito, 19, 11178 Bellarbor Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and reckless operation of a vehicle.