Police stock photo (copy)
Buy Now

MARCH 2015

Bruce Tims, 25, was killed outside the Last Call Bar & Grill on Bourbon Street on March 21, 2015. A fight broke out between Bruce Tims and Brandon Guidry. Guidry pepper-sprayed Tims before the altercation was broken up by bystanders. Guidry returned to the bar an hour later and shot Tims.

Click here to read more.

Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Tuesday and noon Wednesday, booking records show.

Those booked and the counts against them:

  • Louis Bernard, 41, 640 Hatchell Lane, Denham Springs, first-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle and no driver's license.
  • Link Jacques, 27, 4544 Alvin Dark Drive, Baton Rouge, fourth-offense DWI and obstruction of public passage.
  • John Kent, 74, 4303 French Village Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and violation of required method of turning at intersections. 
  • Sage Zito, 19, 11178 Bellarbor Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and reckless operation of a vehicle. 

         

To contact a crime reporter at The Advocate, email PoliceReporters@theadvocate.com or call (225) 388-0369.

View comments