Three people were hurt in two separate shootings early Wednesday morning in Baton Rouge.
A spokesperson with the Baton Rouge Police Department says the first shooting happened just after midnight in the 3900 block of N. Foster Drive.
Two people were found at the scene with gunshot wounds. Police say both are expected to survive.
A second shooting injured one person on Rosenwald Drive around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, police said. The person sustained injuries that aren't life threatening.
Both incidents remain under investigation.
This is a developing story.