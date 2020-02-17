Five men, all from Texas, were arrested Monday after attempts to rob the ATMs at two Baton Rouge banks, with the suspects driving a different stolen vehicle to each bank, Baton Rouge Police said.
Police responded about 2:30 a.m. Monday to the first attempted break-in, at the Chase Bank at 3554 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., police department spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola said in a statement.
Investigators believe several people in a red Ford F-250 were behind the attempt. Police then responded to an attempted ATM theft at the Chase Bank at 7346 Highland Road.
The suspects were then driving a stolen white Ford F-250, Coppola said.
As officers then located and approached the Ford, several suspects ran off. With the help of police dogs, officers arrested four of the suspects in the Staring Lane area.
The fifth suspect was arrested when he was found driving a different vehicle in the area, looking to pick up the others, Coppola said.
Four of the men, all from Houston, Texas, were each booked on counts of resisting arrest, aggravated obstruction of a public roadway, two counts of attempted theft, theft of a motor vehicle and three counts of simple criminal damage to property.
Those men are Kobe Stephens, 21; Travonteay Stephens, 20; Dartamian Landry, 18; and Davon Crumity, 20.
The fifth man, Kylan McCoy, 18, of Pearland, Texas, was booked on two counts of attempted theft, theft of a motor vehicle and two counts of simple criminal damage to property.
Police believe the men may be connected to similar incidents across neighboring parishes, Coppola said.