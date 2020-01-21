An inmate died in Ascension Parish jail cell, apparently from natural causes, Sheriff Bobby Webre said.
Keith Alsay, 35, was found unresponsive in his cell early Tuesday morning by deputies performing routine checks on inmates, Webre said in a statement. Deputies performed CPR until paramedics arrived on scene, but efforts to revive Alsay were unsuccessful.
An autopsy will be performed. No foul play is suspected at this time, and a preliminary investigation showed that Alsay suffered from an underlying medical condition.
Alsay was booked into jail on Nov. 30 on counts of simple burglary and criminal damage to property.