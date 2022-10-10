Amid what he described as the threat of “looming” gang violence, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul announced last month that some neighborhoods would see a dramatic increase in officer patrols as part of a violence-reduction strategy he described as “micro-targeting.”
Additional officers, police dogs, and tactical and aviation units would head into roughly a dozen “micro areas” of the city pinpointed as likely hotspots for imminent gang activity.
“We are not there for the good law-abiding citizens,” Paul said at the Sept. 22 public briefing called in the wake of multiple high-profile killings, including that of LSU senior Alison Rice and local rapper Stanley Wright. “We are there to protect, not to enforce anything on you.”
Some residents welcome the increased attention, which will be possible as Paul plucks officers from other divisions to saturate parts of the city. Others are worried about what they say could become the unintended consequences of targeted policing.
Jesse Bailey has lived in the area near the intersection of Foster Drive and Airline Highway for four decades. While he said the neighborhood has always struggled with higher crime rates, the violence has never before risen to the levels he’s seen over the last few years.
Though he said he himself has been a victim of racial profiling by police in the past, Bailey is happy about the presence of more officers in his neighborhood, saying he hopes it’ll decrease the amount of time it takes for law enforcement to respond to calls.
“The way I feel, if you ain’t done nothing, you ain’t got anything to worry about,” he said.
But at the same time, the city’s police department has come under heavy scrutiny in recent years following multiple allegations of brutality and officer misconduct, particularly in the wake of the 2016 shooting death of Alton Sterling at the hands of BRPD officers responding to a report about a man with a gun.
In the last three years alone, a number of Baton Rouge officers have fielded allegations of misconduct: invasively searching a minor, posting racist or sexist language online, choking a work-release detainee, choking a 13-year-old boy after allegedly throwing him to the ground, and pressuring a woman to meet an officer at a warehouse before subjecting her to sexual advances.
When asked about the allegations at this critical time, Paul said his department is diligent about addressing instances of officer misconduct as they arise.
“In all those incidents, a formal investigation was conducted,” he said. “If those officers could still effectively do their job, they were addressed accordingly, and those who could not were held accountable.” He did not elaborate on how the department holds officers accountable for misconduct.
Jamein Cunningham, a criminal justice expert at Cornell University, said he supports community policing, or “practical policing,” which places emphasis on building relationships between officers and the people in the neighborhoods they patrol.
While the root causes of crime are generally tied to socioeconomic issues — something Paul has frequently emphasized in interviews and public briefings — that doesn’t mean police departments can’t reduce some of the social ills associated with poverty, he said.
“Practical policing requires some level of engagement with the community,” Cunningham said. “There has to be an emphasis on the way police are deployed in these areas, not necessarily from a tactical perspective, but from a community-building perspective. That takes time, manpower and training.”
Paul pointed towards his department’s weekly canvassing efforts, which he said have already gone a long way toward improving BRPD’s relationship with residents in some of the city’s most violence-stricken areas.
He said the primary goal of regular walks is to build connections with people and improve the overall appearance of neighborhoods suffering from blight and disinvestment.
“All of these canvases we have weekly are based on data,” Paul said. “We’re in those areas for very specific reasons. We’re looking for blighted property, overgrown grass and other quality-of-life issues.”
Still, the department's history has others more apprehensive.
"It depends on who they target,” said a resident who asked to be identified only as Chef Thomas. "Will they target the right people, or will they do random search-stops?"
Thomas spent his childhood in an area at the intersection of Acadian Thruway and Florida Boulevard. After his mother’s death last year, he relocated his family from California to Baton Rouge to live in the ranch-style house in which he grew up.
Things have changed in the 17 years he’s been gone.
Now, Thomas said, he frequently hears gunshots ring out from a brick apartment complex just a few hundred yards away. Sometimes dozens, even hundreds, of rounds piercing the calm atmosphere of the otherwise peaceful, tree-lined street.
Thomas has guard dogs to protect his property, but he worries about the safety of his two children, both in their teens.
When asked how he felt about increased police presence in his neighborhood, Thomas was torn.
He grew up alongside several officers in the city’s police department, he said, pointing out that many come from the very neighborhoods they now patrol.
But still, he cautioned that familiarity with a community doesn’t automatically equate to safe policing.
“It’ll make it safer, but it won’t make it safe,” he said. “Police aren’t safe. That’s the problem. They can protect and serve, but at the same time, when they come into an area like this, they know they have to come here heavily armed.”
District 7 Metro Council member LaMont Cole is also wary of what he sees as potential pitfalls of targeted policing.
After an increase in crime in his district in recent weeks, he said he’s worked closely with law enforcement to determine the best approach to stem the rise in violence.
“If officers and the community are able to work together to bring about positive change and bring about a decrease in violent crime, then the response will be tremendous,” Cole said. “If officers are going into communities with an ‘us versus them’ mindset, we have to be very careful.”
In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and following nationwide protests sparked by the 2020 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Cunningham pointed out that several U.S. cities are now experimenting with different approaches to law enforcement. On the topic of community policing, however, he said the data remains largely a mixed bag.
Much of what exists is based on qualitative research, he said, and focuses on anecdotal reports, adding that there’s no “one size fits all” method that can account for the unique needs of every city.
“It’s hard to say that any one strategy will work. I’m a big fan of trying a variety of ways in different settings,” he said. But: “The idea that more aggressive policing to deter crime is the only solution? I think the research there is inconclusive.”
Thomas said if he cannot rely on police, the most surefire protection is what he can provide for himself.
He pointed to a security camera mounted to a shed in his backyard.
“We can protect ourselves,” he said. “But who’s going to protect us?”