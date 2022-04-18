Someone set fire to a building at Istrouma Baptist Church on Monday morning, and arson investigators are asking the public's help identifying him.
Around 7:28 a.m., firefighters were called to the church's facility on 10500 Rushing Road. By the time they arrived, the fire was out.
With help from the facility manager, investigators checked security video above the east side door, which showed an unknown man wearing a mask and gloves walking up to the door. The footage showed a flash, then the man running away with a spray can and lighter.
Anyone with information can contact fire investigators at (225) 389-2050.