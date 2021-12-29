A fire that badly burned a child and a woman and displaced two families from a Baton Rouge duplex on Christmas Day grew as big as it did, officials say, because of a lack of smoke detectors.

In an investigative summary issued Wednesday, the St. George Fire Department said smoke detectors were removed from both units of the duplex, which a dozen people called home in the East Baton Rouge neighborhood of Gardere.

Child, woman badly burned in Gardere duplex fire that displaces 2 families on Christmas Day A young girl and a woman were badly burned in a duplex fire that displaced two families early Christmas morning, according to the St. George F…

The cooking-sparked fire was reported around 2 a.m. Christmas Day in the 8200 block of Skysail Avenue, officials said, and resulted in a girl between 10 and 12 years old and a woman in her late 20s being sent to the hospital with serious burns.

Red Cross was summoned to help the two families rendered homeless by the blaze, which officials say left both units unlivable.

In announcing the results of their investigation, St. George Fire officials stressed the importance of maintaining working smoke alarms. The fire department said the alarms should be interconnected, replaced every decade and tested every month.

The Gardere fire came after a stovetop fire displaced a family of six on Christmas Eve from a home by Belfair Elementary School in Baton Rouge, though officials say no one was hurt in that case.