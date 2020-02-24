The teenager shot and killed inside an O'Neal Lane apartment Sunday afternoon was a standout football player at Tara High School in Baton Rouge who was set to graduate this spring and had signed with Southeastern Louisiana University.
Terry Delaney III, 17, was pronounced dead after authorities responded to reports of shots fired around 4 p.m. Sunday. Another person was also wounded during the shooting but is expected to survive his injuries.
Delaney played defensive end for the Trojans and was headed to Southeastern in the fall, said Taylor Gast, spokeswoman for the East Baton Rouge Parish school system. He was considered among the top defensive linemen in the state.
"I'm still in shock. … I've had teachers call me, asking me to please tell them this isn't true," Tara head football coach Terry Washington said when reached by phone Monday morning. "Terry was a big, fun-loving kid who loved life. In the locker room and on the field, he was our leader."
Delaney was an All-Metro defensive lineman who earned Class 4A All-State honors. He was listed at 6-foot-4, 295 pounds.
Washington said Delaney's teammates respected him and were excited to see him sign with Southeastern.
"And he was excited about getting the chance to go to the next level for football and an education," Washington said. "We knew we were going to miss him when he went to Southeastern next year. But now? It is going to be a very hard day for everyone when we go back to school Wednesday."
School system officials said staff will be at Tara High on Wednesday to offer emotional support and grief counseling.
Delaney had posted on his social media accounts about his recent decision to sign with Southeastern, including a post of his signing video from earlier this month with the caption: "Only up from here." He had also posted about his grades and ACT scores. "Finished this semester with a 3.0. I'm proud of myself," he wrote in December.
"We are extremely saddened by the tragic news of Terry Delaney's passing," Southeastern Assistant Athletic Director Kemmler Chapple said in a statement Monday morning. "He had a bright future and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones."
Authorities have not released the name of the second person wounded in the shooting. He arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle and is now expected to survive his injuries, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, which is investigating the incident. It's unclear if either he or Delaney lived at the apartment where the shooting occurred.
Sheriff's office spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said investigators are reviewing evidence and have interviewed the surviving victim. No arrests have been made.
Many of Delaney's relatives gathered at the scene Sunday afternoon, some openly crying outside the crime tape. They requested privacy and declined to comment.
"He was a young man with a bright future," Tara Athletic Director Barry Jackson said. "That makes this even more tragic."
Advocate staff writer Robin Fambrough contributed to this report.