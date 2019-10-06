A Baton Rouge Fire Department captain died in an apparent drowning near the Gulf Coast, authorities said, as the department mourned the veteran fireman's death Sunday.
Capt. Bryan Bozeman, 45, slipped and fell into canal water Saturday night while at a popular fishing and recreation area near Cocodrie, roughly 30 miles south of Houma along the coast, according to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office.
His family helped pull him out of the water and others attempted to revive him, a spokesman for the sheriff's office said. Emergency crews brought Bozeman to a local hospital where he later died.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department wrote in a Sunday Facebook post about Bozeman's death, which attracted memories and thoughts from several people he worked with over the years. Some of his colleagues described his bravery as a firefighter and sense of humor while on the job.
"Bryan was full of life and loved helping others," the fire department wrote on its post. "He will be missed dearly."
Bozeman became a captain in 2018, according to the fire department.
Authorities in Terrebonne Parish said Bozeman's death appeared to be accidental.