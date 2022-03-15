A man was arrested Monday in connection with a shooting at a stoplight on Florida Boulevard last month, according to documents from Baton Rouge police.
Joseph Mitchell Jr., 24, was arrested and booked on two counts of attempted first degree murder and one count each of illegal use of weapons, aggravated criminal damage to property and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Police were called to Ochsner Hospital around 5:45 p.m. on February 15 for a report of a man who had been shot in the back, documents say.
The man told police he and another passenger were stopped at a red light at the intersection of Florida and Sherwood Forest Boulevards when a man driving a light-colored sedan fired multiple gunshots at and into their car.
The injured man positively identified Mitchell as the shooter.