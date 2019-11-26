Police have arrested a Baton Rouge man in the deadly shooting that happened earlier this month.
On Nov. 9, Baton Rouge police found 38-year-old Donald Joseph Jr. dead of a gunshot wound in the 1500 block of Curtis Street.
The shooting took place across the street from Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, in the shadow of Southern University.
James Whitfield, 39, of Baton Rouge, was arrested Tuesday in Joseph's death.
Whitfield was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a count of second-degree murder.
No details regarding a motive were given.