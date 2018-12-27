A Texas man was arrested in West Baton Rouge Parish Thursday morning after witnesses told state troopers he was performing a lewd act on himself while driving with children in his car.
James J. Toomey, 47, of Spring, Texas, was stopped on I-10 eastbound, east of La. Hwy 415 in West Baton Rouge Parish around 8 a.m. where troopers found him with his two juvenile daughters in the vehicle, according to a Louisiana State Police press release.
The release does not state specifically what the lewd act was, but based on the caller’s information and evidence, Toomey was arrested on two counts each of indecent behavior with juveniles and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.
He was booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Prison, and the children were released to the custody of the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services.