STRAFFORD, Mo. — A Missouri man, charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of his wife and her parents, who were from Baton Rouge, told detectives that he lost his temper after an argument with his wife and shot the three victims in "under a minute," a Springfield newspaper reports.
The shootings happened Saturday evening inside the home of the suspect, Jesse Huy, 50, who called 911 to report the murders and surrendered to officers.
The victims were Tonya Huy, 48, and her parents, Ronald Koehler, 71, and Linda Koehler, 78.
The Springfield News-Leader said that, according to court documents, Huy told Greene County Sheriff's detectives that his in-laws had come to his home, near Strafford, about 14 miles northeast of Springfield, to help his wife recover from back surgery.
Huy told detectives he got frustrated because her parents wouldn't leave. On Saturday afternoon, after he and his wife got into an argument over the issue, Huy went and got his gun and shot the three victims, as they sat at the dining room table.
He told detectives he shot the victims a second time, in the head, to make sure they were dead, the Springfield News-Leader reported, citing court documents.
Huy asked to be put in a cell by himself, in the Greene County Jail, because he would have no problem killing again, the newspaper reported.
Huy is jailed without bond.