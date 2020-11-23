One of two suspects shot by a homeowner during a robbery attempt on Friday has been released from the hospital and arrested, Baton Rouge Police said.
Ranaud Adams, 22, of 25425 Lake Providence Drive, Denham Springs, has been booked into East Baton Rouge Prison on counts of first-degree murder and home invasion.
The second suspect shot, Altren Dukes, 19, of Port Allen died of his wounds.
The attempted home invasion happened at 7 p.m. Friday at a home in the 3700 block of Eleanor Street.
A third suspect, Dewayne Davis, 29, of Port Allen, was booked into East Baton Rouge Prison as a fugitive from West Baton Rouge.