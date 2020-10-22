A man wanted in a Baton Rouge homicide last month has been arrested in Champaign, Illinois, police announced Thursday.
Kentro Taylor, 47, was extradited back to Baton Rouge and booked into jail here following his arrest, police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said in a news release.
Taylor is accused of fatally shooting Jason Johnson, 44, and wounding two other men.
The shooting took place Sept. 6 around 10:15 a.m. in the 1900 block of Choctaw Drive. Johnson died at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds. Two other men, ages 40 and 31, were also treated for gunshot wounds.
Kentro faces the following counts: first-degree murder, attempted-first degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.