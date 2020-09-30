A White Castle man was arrested Wednesday, accused of firing shots into a vehicle Tuesday night that carried two children under the age of 2, officials said.
No one was injured in the incident that happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Tuesday on La. 405 in Donaldsonville, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies responding to a call about the shooting learned that the victim and the suspect, Edward Westley Jr., 22, had an altercation earlier on Tuesday and that Westley allegedly fired at the victim's vehicle, where the children were.
Investigators made a traffic stop on Westley in his vehicle, where they found a handgun, cocaine, marijuana, prescription drugs that didn't belong to the suspect and drug paraphernalia, the Sheriff's Office said.
Westley was booked into Ascension Parish jail on three counts of attempted second-degree murder, illegal carrying of weapons, two counts of possession of Schedule II drugs and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.