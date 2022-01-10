A Baton Rouge man died on a one-vehicle crash in Zachary Tuesday morning when his car went off the road and overturned, Louisiana State Police said.
At about 7 a.m. Tuesday, Quentin Harris, 43, was traveling south on U.S. 61, north of La. 64 in East Baton Rouge Parish, in a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado, when, for reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet ran off the roadway to the right and overturned.
Harris was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, State Police said.
As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Harris for analysis.