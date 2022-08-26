A man was trying to stop a fight at a convenience store Thursday night near Greensburg when gunshots rang out, killing him and injuring four other people, a witness said.
St. Helena Sheriff's Office deputies were called out to the Last Stop Money Mart on La. 10 in Greensburg around 11:35 p.m.. They discovered one man dead, another two with gunshot wounds and two women with wounds from flying glass, spokesman Joe Chaney said.
A woman at the scene, who did not want to be named out of fear of reprisal, said she witnessed some young men picking fights and waving guns at other patrons in the parking lot before the shooting. She didn't believe the men were from St. Helena; she said they likely came to Greensburg for the football jamboree that night between St. Helena College and Career Academy and Kentwood High School.
"I know everybody, and everybody knows me," she said, "and I don't know these dudes."
She said she later asked another man inside the convenience store to move her car for her and handed him the keys — almost immediately, he rushed back inside with a gunshot wound to his head.
He was one of two to survive the attack and was brought to the hospital. Chaney said he is expected to survive — the other victim's condition was unknown as of Friday afternoon.
Deputies have not yet publicly identified the deceased man. The woman said he was trying to deescalate the situation before he was shot.
"That boy got killed for nothing, man," the woman said. "I swear he was standing there trying to diffuse things."
Radarrian Robbins, 21, of Kentwood, was arrested after the shooting and booked with illegal carrying of a weapon, illegally discharging a weapon, obstruction of justice and monetary instrument abuse. Robbins is not currently accused of injuring or killing any victims, according to Chaney. At least one other suspect has been identified, but has not been arrested.
Signs of the shooting lingered at the store Friday afternoon. Glass shards were sprinkled throughout the parking lot; three cars had bullet holes in them. A pool of blood had dried on the gravel.
The shooting comes amid an upward trend in homicides in rural Louisiana — while the national rural homicide average hovers at six per 100,000, the Louisiana rural average sits at 17 per 100,000.
The St. Helena Sheriff's Office said the investigation is ongoing.