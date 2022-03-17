After sheriff's deputies killed a 25-year-old Baton Rouge man during a search for his twin brother, saying he answered the door with a gun, his family argues his death could have been avoided if deputies had handled the situation differently.
They claim deputies never announced they were law enforcement officers as they banged on the door, putting Deaughn Willis on high alert, worried about potential violence. Backed by the local chapter of the NAACP, the family has held public protests and threatened to file a lawsuit to get more details on the incident — and to try to change department policy about knocking on residential doors.
“I’m putting my weakness aside right now to be a voice for my son,” Trinelle Willis, Deaughn’s mother, told a crowd of some 40 people outside the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Sunday evening.
The candlelight vigil was the latest event in a sustained campaign by the family and the NAACP to pressure EBRSO for more information on how Willis, 25, was killed.
Deputies weren’t looking for Deaughn Willis when they arrived at his family’s apartment on a January afternoon, the sheriff's office said at the time. They were searching for his twin brother, Keaughn, who was suspected of kidnapping his pregnant girlfriend.
But when police arrived to question their suspect, Deaughn allegedly answered the door armed with a handgun and pointed it at the deputies, one of whom responded by opening fire.
In a statement, the sheriff's office declined to comment on specifics about the incident, citing an ongoing investigation by State Police. The district attorney's office is also reviewing the case, the statement says.
At Sunday’s vigil, between songs and sermons, Trinelle Willis described how the deputies’ aggressive knocks filled the family with fear that an intruder was at their door — to the point that she called 911 from inside the apartment, she said. A spokesperson for the Baton Rouge emergency call center declined to provide records of the call, citing the State Police investigation.
Baton Rouge NAACP President Eugene Collins questions why, in a city mired in a wave of violent crime that shows few signs of slowing, deputies didn’t take greater pains to say who they were as they knocked on the family’s apartment door.
“There they were, banging on the door scarily during an epic crime wave,” Collins told Sunday’s crowd.
What happened?
The investigation into Keaughn Willis that led to his twin’s shooting began several hours earlier that Saturday, when Baton Rouge Police received a complaint about the alleged kidnapping from relatives of the victim, authorities said at the time.
Baton Rouge police identified Keaughn Willis as a suspect, and planned to contact him at the Spring Brook apartment complex on George O’Neal Road the sheriff's office said. They requested assistance from East Baton Rouge deputies because the address is outside city limits.
Video surveillance from a motion-activated camera at a nearby apartment shows multiple deputies arriving at the Willis' door, some wearing body armor and one armed with an AR-15-style rifle. A deputy knocks loudly on the door; one of the officers can be heard saying "police," but the sound is muffled and difficult to hear on the video.
A second clip from the camera shows the door open and the deputy with the rifle firing into the apartment. But there is a roughly 30-second gap between the first video and the second video, timestamps show.
After those first, loud knocks, members of the Willis family say they asked who was at the door. They claim they never got an answer.
They feared an intruder, so Deaughn Willis ran to the door, pushing past her, Trinelle Wills said in an interview.
“I think he just got startled with the second knock,” she said. “He got past me, and at that point, he had already peeked out the door.”
After the gunshots, Trinelle Willis, a nurse, says she watched her son bleed out on the floor in front of her after he rushed to the door.
“I’ll carry that image with me for the rest of my life,” she said.
Not long after learning that his brother was dead, Keaughn Willis showed up to the apartment, officials said. He was booked on several domestic violence-related counts. Now, he faces kidnapping and domestic abuse charges in the 19th Judicial District Court.
Policy questions raised
"Knock and talk" visits, like the one that led to Deaughn Willis' death, are a common law enforcement technique, used when officials want to search a dwelling or get a voluntary statement from a suspect but haven’t obtained enough evidence to get a search or arrest warrant, according to Ashley Heiberger, a former police captain in Pennsylvania who now works as a use-of-force expert.
Officers are allowed to seek evidence by following the sequence of events civilians typically use when they go to knock on someone's door: Knocking, waiting for someone inside to ask who’s there, and then announcing themselves, various legal rulings have said.
But the evidence can be thrown out if the tactic is used in an aggressive or coercive way, according to other court cases.
According to Heiberger, the obligation to announce themselves as law enforcement appears when law enforcement officers are exercising a warrant.
But Collins said the case shows a need for law enforcement to take a harder look at the policies for visiting a suspect’s address for voluntary questioning. A greater degree of care could have saved Deaughn Willis’ life, he said.
“I think every policy that led them to that door needs to be reviewed,” the NAACP president said. “This should be a lesson for officers in the future.”
The Willis family has retained Ryan Beaulieu, of the civil rights law firm Haley and Associates, to represent the family. In a news release Friday, Beaulieu said Deaughn Willis “didn’t stand a chance” and called for the release of EBRSO body camera footage.
The family has said it plans to file a suit against the sheriff’s office.