A man thought to be involved in a car fire in Baton Rouge last week was taken into custody Thursday on suspicion of arson, the city-parish fire department reported.
On Aug. 1, firefighters responded to calls about a car fire in the 5700 block of Henegan Street, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
After the flames were extinguished, investigators were called to the scene and determined that the fire had been intentionally set.
With the help of Zachary police, Courtney Flemings, 31, was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated arson and one count of violating a protective order.