A Baton Rouge man has been arrested in the sexual assault of a woman he had been staying with, Baton Rouge Police report.
Rudolf Spruell, 65, was booked Tuesday afternoon into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of third-degree rape.
According to the arrest report, a woman reached out to officers on Oct. 25, 2018, and said Spruell had sexually assaulted her the previous night after she had fallen asleep in the same room with him. Spruell had been staying with her at the time.
Spruell later admitted to police the victim had specifically told him she did not want to engage in sexual activity with him prior to the incident, the arrest report says.