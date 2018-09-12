Seven men escaped from prison in northeast Louisiana on Wednesday morning and four remained on the loose later that day, including three from East Baton Rouge Parish who were being housed in the Madison Parish Detention Center in Tallulah, according to the state Department of Corrections.
The inmates escaped by scaling a fence along the prison's perimeter, department spokesman Ken Pastorick said in a news release Wednesday evening.
Authorities caught three of the escapees during the course of the day. Chase teams from several state prisons and officers and deputies from State Police, the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, and the Madison and Richland Parish sheriff's offices are continuing to search for the remaining four, Pastorick said.
The men who remain at large are:
- Earl Hollins, 24, East Baton Rouge Parish, serving a 10-year sentence for aggravated assault, possession of a firearm and simple robbery.
- Joshua Lewis, 26, East Baton Rouge Parish, serving a 20-year sentence for manslaughter.
- Leedarius Rogers, 24, Caddo Parish, serving a 20-year sentence for armed robbery.
- Devario Turner, 36, Franklin Parish, serving a 30-year sentence for armed robbery.