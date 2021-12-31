The Baton Rouge Police Department is urging residents to be cautious and responsible while ringing in the 2022 New Year.
In a press release Friday, the department reminded citizens that fireworks of any kind are illegal throughout all of East Baton Rouge Parish and noted that anyone found discharging fireworks will have them confiscated and could be charged with a criminal offense.
The department also strongly urged residents not to fire guns into the air, as bullets falling to the ground can cause damage to people and property. Partygoers are reminded to drink responsibly and not drive if they have consumed alcohol.
The department added that all local law enforcement agencies will have personnel out actively searching for drunk drivers.