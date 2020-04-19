A 20-year-old motorcyclist was killed Saturday evening after veering off La. 958 in Slaughter and striking an embankment, authorities said.
Louisiana State Police said the wreck happened around 9:30 p.m. when Darren Ficklin, of Prairieville, was going around a curve near Port Hudson-Pride Road when his motorcycle left the road and hit an embankment in a driveway.
Ficklin was not wearing a helmet at the time and later died at a hospital, State Police spokesman Taylor Scrantz said.
Officials took toxicology samples but weren't sure if impairment was a factor, Scrantz said. Investigators on Sunday were reviewing how the crash happened.