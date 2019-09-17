A Baton Rouge man arrested Monday is accused of firing multiple gunshots at another man's vehicle Sunday night, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office reported.
Dalvin Mullens, 26, was booked Monday into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count each of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated damage to property, illegal use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.
Deputies responded to the 7300 block of Richey Drive on Sunday evening in response to a ShotSpotter activation that registered six shots, according to booking documents.
The next morning, a man spoke told authorities he had argued with Mullens and eventually left the home in his car, booking documents say. As he was driving away, he heard gunshots and saw Mullens shooting at him.
He told deputies that said when he arrived home he found his front fender and front door had been struck by gunfire on the driver's side.
Mullens' criminal history includes several felony arrests with convictions, the arrest report says.