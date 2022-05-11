An Office of Motor Vehicles employee was arrested, accused of issuing drivers licenses and learners permits to people who didn't pass their driving test in exchange for cash, Louisiana State Police said.
According to LSP spokesman Sgt. Dustin Dwight, 28-year-old Baton Rouge resident Reggie James, Jr. was arrested Wednesday after an internal audit by the OMV discovered James had issued six commercial learners permits and commercial drivers licenses to people who had not taken or passed the necessary tests.
The fraudulent documents were all issued between February and March of this year, Dwight said.
James was immediately placed on administrative leave and the investigation was handed over to State Police, who found James had accepted thousands of dollars in cash in exchange for issuing the fake documents. In one instance, he accepted at least $1,300 from a single customer after the man failed his driving test, Dwight said.
James was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail on six counts of injuring public records, one count of public bribery and one count of malfeasance in office.