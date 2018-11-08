A federal court jury in Baton Rouge found a former major at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola guilty Thursday of beating an inmate who was handcuffed, shackled and not resisting, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Daniel Davis, 41, had been previously convicted in January of conspiring with four other officers to cover up the beating by filing false reports, tampering with witnesses and lying under oath.
At the three-day trial that ended Thursday in Middle District Court two of those officers, all of whom previously pleaded guilty, testified for the government, U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin said in a press release.
According to testimony, Davis began the beating by yanking the inmate's leg chains, causing him to fall face-first onto concrete. The beating by Davis and the other officers that followed left the inmate with broken ribs, a collapsed lung, dislocated shoulder and a gash under his eye, Fremin said.
The jury convicted Davis of willfully depriving the inmate of his right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment.
No date has been set for sentencing for Davis, who faces imprisonment maximums of five years on the conspiracy and perjury counts, 10 years on the excessive force count and 20 years on each remaining obstruction count.