Louisiana experienced its most deadly Thanksgiving weekend in seven years, state officials said Wednesday.

A total of 15 crashes and 20 fatalities were reported between Nov. 24-29, according to the state Department of Transportation and Development.

DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson and others are expected to discuss holiday travel issues during a press conference on Thursday at 11 a.m.

Crashes killed 828 people in Louisiana last year, the most since 2008, according to the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

The figure is in line with national trends, with crashes killing 38,689 people, the most since 2007.

The state record happened despite Louisiana having the fewest motor vehicle crash injuries since records started being kept in 1988.

"Fewer cars led to fewer injuries in 2020," said Lisa Freeman, executive director of the commission.

"However, less traffic led to more speeding and too many people were not wearing their seat belts, which always leads to more fatalities," Freeman said in a statement.

The commission also said the number of fatalities with known blood alcohol-content of .08 or higher remained above 30% from 2019 to 2020.

Bicycle crash fatalities rose 54%, pedestrian deaths went up 19% and motorcycle crash fatalities fell by nearly 6%, the commission said.

Freeman and State Police Col. Lamar Davis, who is superintendent, are set to be at the press conference.