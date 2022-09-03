A Clinton man was drag racing late at night with more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system when he crashed, killing his passenger, authorities said.
The deadly wreck is the latest in a string of similar incidents in East Baton Rouge Parish that have spurred parish leaders and law enforcement to crack down on drag racing and stunt driving.
Warren Thomas, 23, was arrested Friday after surveillance video footage showed he was racing another car on Airline Highway Aug. 20 when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a highway support beam, killing his passenger, arrest documents say.
According to an affidavit, cameras showed Thomas, in a 2019 Ford Mustang, and another driver in a black Camaro pull up to a red light in the 1000 block of Airline Highway shortly after 9:15 p.m.
When the light turned green, both drivers quickly accelerated and began to race one another toward the interstate.
While traveling south on Airline, Thomas lost control of the Ford, veering left into a guardrail before bouncing off toward the other side of the roadway, where he crashed into a concrete support beam, the affidavit says.
His passenger, who police did not identify, died at the scene. Thomas was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained moderate injuries.
An investigation later revealed he was going 94 mph – more than 40 miles over the speed limit – when he hit the guardrail, the affidavit says. Toxicology results showed Thomas had a blood alcohol content of .18 percent at the time of the crash, well over the legal limit of .08.
He was booked into prison a litany of counts, including vehicular homicide, drag racing and racing on public roads, first-offense DWI, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, breaking general speed laws and not wearing a seatbelt.
It was not clear whether the other driver will face charges.
The crash came 10 days after the city's Metro Council approved new drag racing sanctions in an effort to quell what authorities and local leaders say has become an increasingly dangerous problem.
In 2021, the council introduced new rules that gave city-parish judges the ability to grant hefty fines for people caught drag racing, starting at $500 for first-time offenders and rising to $1,000 for subsequent infractions. The rules also allowed law enforcement to impound vehicles used for drag racing for a minimum of 15 days at the violator's expense.
Last month, council members approved amendments to the ordinance that extended those penalties to drivers who perform stunts like doughnuts and burnouts and to people on foot who block traffic to watch.
On April 30, a man tried to flee police after he was caught drag racing on Perkins Road, only to be apprehended when he crashed his car into two vehicles belonging to East Baton Rouge Sheriff deputies.
Hours later, stunt drivers shut down College Drive at Interstate 10 following the Garth Brooks concert at LSU's Tiger Stadium, causing a traffic nightmare for thousands of concertgoers as they attempted to leave the venue. Sherell Weston, 49, was killed after a man who police say was connected to the group crashed into her car while fleeing authorities.
In August, police were called to the Siegen Village parking lot after receiving reports that people were doing dangerous car stunts. Videos later surfaced online that showed crowds gathered at the shopping center to watch as vehicles, some with passengers hanging out of windows and trunks, drag raced in front of businesses, leaving behind heavy tire tracks still visible to shoppers the next morning.