An outbreak of multiple fires at East Baton Rouge Parish Prison prompted a temporary evacuation of 400 of the facility’s 1,400 inmates Saturday, spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks said.
Officials spotted smoke coming from the roof of several of the prison’s buildings around 4:15 p.m. and evacuated three of the four campus facilities into the prison yards while the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the fires.
Initial investigations indicate that the fires were sparked by power surges to air conditioning units, Hicks said.
The inmates returned to their buildings by 6:00 p.m. when all fires were extinguished, with no injuries reported.
Both Sheriff Sid Gautreaux and Warden Dennis Grimes were present to ensure evacuations were conducted with extra security, Hicks said. An assessment of facility damages is underway while the buildings continue to run on auxiliary power.