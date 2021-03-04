The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating an overnight fire at a Brew-Bacher’s location in Baton Rouge.
The blaze happened around 2 a.m. at the restaurant chain’s location at 5580 Government Street.
No on was injured in the fire, according to BRFD. Officials said firefighters were on their way back from responding to a call when they noticed smoke bellowing from the restaurant.
The fire began in the kitchen, according to officials, and spread through the front window, stopping before it reached the dining room. The cost of damages is around $400,000, according to BRFD.
No other details about the fire were immediately available. The fire department is still investigating what caused the fire.