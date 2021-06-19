Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge, booking them into parish prison between noon Thursday and noon Saturday.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Juan Barajas, 21, 5217 Brightside Drive, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, reckless operation, disobeying a red light and insurance required.
- Andre Bowman, 46, 9332 Sunrise Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and reckless operation.
- Travis Eshenko, 48, 12436 S. Harrells Ferry Road, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and improper lane usage.
- Jacob Trahan, 32, 1134 Cornerstone Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and reckless operation.