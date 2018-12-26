Family and friends gathered Wednesday to mourn the loss of a man shot to death shortly after stepping out of his mother's house Christmas morning.
Gerald Augustus Jr., known affectionately by his family as "Punkin," had "a good heart for others,” his aunt Deloris Augustus said.
Baton Rouge Police found the 37-year-old's body in a front yard in the 6200 block of Blackberry Street before sunrise Christmas Day. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds, the apparent cause of death though a coroner’s report is pending, police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola said.
Detectives returned to the area Wednesday to review evidence, take photos and talk to family members about the details of the shooting. Baton Rouge Police homicide detective Sgt. Joseph Dargin said new information was limited.
Shirley Augustus, the victim's mother, said her son had no clear enemies.
“My son wasn’t perfect, but he was a good child,” Shirley Augustus said. “He was too good to people. He was always doing something for people.”
She and her husband Gerald Augustus Sr. were inside at the time of the shooting. Their son stepped outside and gunfire soon rang out. It was about 5:12 a.m.
Gerald Augustus Jr. had a home address of 6133 Blueberry St., less than a block away, but was living with his mother in her Blackberry Street home at the time of his death.
Shirley Augustus and her sister, Lucille Roan, said Gerald was a devoted family man who was always with his children. Gerald had two young sons, 6-year-old Gerald Augustus III and 1-year-old Daxx. Roan said the boys “worshiped him, and he worshiped his sons.”
Shirley said her son loved to go fishing, hunting and dirt bike riding with his oldest boy. She said her son was also entrepreneurial, having operated several businesses throughout the city, and was preparing to open a pool hall in the area.
Barbara Williams, Gerald’s aunt, said her nephew was a respectable man who had a good heart and loved to give to others. One of her favorite memories is of a young Gerald piling into her home with his cousins on the weekends, as Williams baked fresh biscuits from scratch for the rambunctious boys, she said.
“Every time you saw him, he was smiling. He never met a stranger. Everybody is just devastated over this,” Williams said.
Williams and Roan said it is time for the violence in their neighborhood, and the city, to end. Roan said she prays people committing violence in the city will cease.
“You can’t give a life, so why do you think you have the authority to go and take a life?” Williams questioned.
Another shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon along Washington Avenue about a half-mile west of where Gerald Augustus Jr. was found dead.