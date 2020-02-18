lspstock.adv_HS_003
Buy Now

Louisiana State Police vehicles parked at headquarters, Wednesday, November 14, 2018 in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash that involved one car and killed a man in West Feliciana Parish on Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

John Gueho Jr., 33, of Plaquemine, was driving westbound on LA Highway 66 near LA Highway 969 in a 2009 Toyota Corolla before 3 p.m. when he drove the car off the road and hit an embankment, troopers said.

He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and pronounced dead at the scene. The fatal accident is under investigation, and impairment is unknown at this time, according to authorities. 

Contact Katelyn Umholtz at kumholtz@theadvocate.com.

View comments