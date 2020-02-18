Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash that involved one car and killed a man in West Feliciana Parish on Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

John Gueho Jr., 33, of Plaquemine, was driving westbound on LA Highway 66 near LA Highway 969 in a 2009 Toyota Corolla before 3 p.m. when he drove the car off the road and hit an embankment, troopers said.

He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and pronounced dead at the scene. The fatal accident is under investigation, and impairment is unknown at this time, according to authorities.

