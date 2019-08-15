Baker Heights and Bakerfield elementary schools were briefly on lockdown Thursday afternoon "due to someone in the area with a weapon" but it was discontinued soon afterwards.
Baker Police Chief Carl Dunh said officers are searching for a 28-year-old man who left a suicide note at his home near one of the schools. A 9-mm-handgun was missing from the residence but Dunn is not sure the man has it in his possession. The other school was alerted of the potential threat as well because the young man has relatives who attend that school, the chief said.
"I just didn't want to take a chance," said Dunn.
According to an automated alert sent out to Baker schoolparents and employees just after noon, several police officers had arrived at the two campuses as part of a lockdown. But a followup message sent a few minutes later said the lockdown had been called off.
Dunn said the arrival of his officers means the schools were secure to resume normal operations and end the lockdown.
The two schools are located a few blocks away from each other, separated by La. 19. Baker Heights is located at 3750 Harding Street and Bakerfield is located at 2550 South Street. They are on opposite side of La. 19 in Baker.
More details to come.