Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Alex Brioiles, 27, 8255 Keel Avenue, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, speeding, driver's license required and possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle.
- James Fairchild, 31, 1540 Spanish Lakes Drive, St. Gabriel, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, expired motor vehicle inspection and no proof of insurance.