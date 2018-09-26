A 55-year-old Vacherie woman died after another driver crossed the center line on La. 18 and struck her car head-on Tuesday night, Louisiana State Police said.
Rickie Steib, 59, of Vacherie, was driving his pick-up truck east on La. 18 near Hubble Lane around 10 p.m. when he hit Marie Joseph's car, LSP spokesman Trooper First Class Jesse LaGrange said. Investigators do not know what prompted Steib to drive over the center line and they do not know if impairment is a factor in the wreck.
Steib, who was not wearing a seat belt, was hospitalized with moderate injuries. Joseph, who also wasn't wearing a seat belt, was hospitalized with critical injuries, but died.
The Louisiana State Police Crime Lab is processing a toxicology sample for Steib. The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office is processing a standard toxicology report for Joseph.
Troopers continue to investigate.